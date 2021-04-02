WATCH NOW: SkyWest begins SUX-to-Chicago flights

"Folks who may have American flights booked, and now American's not going to be serving the market after Monday, should call American to get re-booked, a number of different ways, or get a refund," Bernstein said. "Depending -- I mean there's a lot of different options, whether it's out of a different city or trying to get them to put them on United instead, or giving a refund. They just need to go back to their point of purchase."

The U.S. Department of Transportation a month ago awarded SkyWest Airlines a three-year contract to provide subsidized service between Sioux Gateway and Chicago's O'Hare International. SkyWest is operating 50-seat CRJ-200 regional jets for the flights, which will be typically be twice daily.

American Airlines had operated Chicago flights at the Sioux Gateway Airport for years, but decided to withdraw from SUX and several other small airports last year due to plummeting air travel and financial distress. The company posted billions of dollars' worth of losses last year.

The airline subsequently backtracked on those plans, and by the end of August, American had filed for subsidies for the Sioux City to Chicago flights under the federal Essential Air Service program, which ensures that smaller markets maintain at least a minimal level of air travel, even if the route is unprofitable.