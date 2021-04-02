WATCH NOW: SkyWest begins SUX-to-Chicago flights

SIOUX CITY -- SkyWest Airlines, a regional carrier for United Airlines, began flights between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Sioux Gateway Airport this week.
The first SkyWest flight from Chicago arrived at Sioux Gateway Thursday night, and the first departure for the Windy City left early Friday morning.
One of the first passengers on Friday morning's departing flight was Bryce Henderson, a freshman left tackle on the University of South Dakota football team.
A native of Illinois, Henderson said he was heading home to the Chicago suburbs for the Easter weekend to spend time with his family. He was unaware that the flight he was boarding would be the first SkyWest flight to Chicago.
"I did not even know that," said the six-foot-eight Henderson, who joked to a woman at the ticket counter that he'd "never been to an airport alone before without my mom to help me out."
SkyWest is offering two flights a day to and from Chicago -- in the morning and in the evening -- and one mid-day flight to and from Denver, for a total of three flights per day at Sioux Gateway. American Airlines will continue operating its once-a-day Chicago flights until Monday.
Dave Bernstein, president of the Sioux Gateway board of trustees, said this week that anyone who booked an American flight after Monday has several options to remediate the situation.
"Folks who may have American flights booked, and now American's not going to be serving the market after Monday, should call American to get re-booked, a number of different ways, or get a refund," Bernstein said. "Depending -- I mean there's a lot of different options, whether it's out of a different city or trying to get them to put them on United instead, or giving a refund. They just need to go back to their point of purchase."
The U.S. Department of Transportation a month ago awarded SkyWest Airlines a three-year contract to provide subsidized service between Sioux Gateway and Chicago's O'Hare International. SkyWest is operating 50-seat CRJ-200 regional jets for the flights, which will be typically be twice daily.
American Airlines had operated Chicago flights at the Sioux Gateway Airport for years, but decided to withdraw from SUX and several other small airports last year due to plummeting air travel and financial distress. The company posted billions of dollars' worth of losses last year.
The airline subsequently backtracked on those plans, and by the end of August, American had filed for subsidies for the Sioux City to Chicago flights under the federal Essential Air Service program, which ensures that smaller markets maintain at least a minimal level of air travel, even if the route is unprofitable.
That triggered a new round of federal bidding for the routes. SkyWest, which had by then curried favor with local officials by announcing Denver-to-Sioux City flights, was a favorite for the contract. The Sioux City Council in November recommended SkyWest receive the contract.
Under the EAS agreement, SkyWest will be required to offer at least 12 flights per week, for a subsidy of $2,045 per flight, or nearly $1.47 million for the first year. In the second year, the subsidy drops to $880,418, and in the third and final year, it's reduced to $533,437, according to documents posted on regulations.gov.
SkyWest began offering flights to and from Denver back in October; these were the first flights between Sioux City and the Mile High City in six years. Bernstein said the Denver flights have been "doing incredibly well," adding that "the fares are excellent."
Data from the airport indicates that, during the last several months, the airport had a noticeable uptick in passenger traffic compared to much of last year.
In December, the airport saw 1,390 enplanements; in January, there were 1,249; and in February, there were 1,318. These figures were considerably higher than the lows of last spring -- in April of last year, there were only 261 enplanements.
Still, even with the recent uptick in boardings, the airport is well below its pre-pandemic traffic levels. In December of 2019, there were 4,897 enplanements at the airport.
Mike Collett, the airport director, said Friday morning that leisure and personal travel -- like Henderson's flight to Chicago -- have picked up faster than business travel. It'll probably be a while before Sioux Gateway returns to the neighborhood of 4,000 enplanements a month.