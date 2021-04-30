WATCH NOW: Spring planting begins for Siouxland farmers

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Siouxland farmers have started their spring corn planting, on the heels of an unfavorably dry growing season last year.
Eric Nelson, who farms near Moville, said last week that soil conditions were looking fair, but rain would be welcome. April was drier than Nelson would have liked.
"Soil conditions are favorable, though they're bordering on being dry," he said. "I would say, adequate moisture, but kind of barely adequate moisture."
Many area farmers are heavily reliant on rain, as irrigation can be impractical in these parts -- the water is often quite a ways below the surface and would require deep, expensive wells. The irrigation systems that are in use were, in many cases, dug decades ago.
"Most of Iowa has to get along with what Mother Nature provides," Nelson said.
The weeks-long planting process got underway once soil temperatures hit 50 degrees, generally considered the minimum for planting. Cold soil temperature stunts the germination of seedlings, and temperatures during much of April weren't where farmers needed them to be. Conditions for field work, however, have been pretty good.
"It was warm through Easter, and we've been below average since," said Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist based in Le Mars. "And we've not really had a significant amount of warmth accumulated since Easter."
"Soil conditions for planting have really been pretty good, but the temperature's been the thing that's been holding everybody back. And so, we've seen a little bit of activity, but pretty limited. Most producers are holding off until we start to get a warming trend," he added.
Many producers were expected to be out in the fields this weekend, as temperatures were expected to soar into the 80s' on Saturday.
Tom Oswald, who farms near Cleghorn, Iowa, described soil conditions in Cherokee County as "quite dry last year."
Still, soil conditions looked good when he checked them last month, before spring planting -- excessively water-logged soil can be a hindrance to planting.
"Oftentimes we fight too wet (conditions), and I'm not seeing that as an issue yet, although a couple of storms could put it that way, and so that's kind of promising," he said.
Oswald, a no-till farmer who's concerned with soil conservation, said in mid-April that he had seen a lot of farmers in his area "getting stuff ready for when the weather improves."
"We're starting to get recharged," he said. "Our fields are looking pretty good."
Last year's spring corn and soybean planting took place under almost perfect conditions -- though almost too wet in some places. But the summer was dry, and hopes for a bumper crop had wilted by September, with rainfall in some places nearly 10 inches below normal. DeJong said that crop yields in general were not spectacular.
Last August was the third-driest in records dating back to 1872, and the entire region was in a moderate to severe drought. More than a quarter of Iowa's corn crop was rated poor or very poor in mid-September.
"Much of the moisture reserve that we would normally have in the soil, deep in the soil, a lot of that got used up last year, and it hasn't all been replaced," Nelson said.
"The drier the rainy season is, the more concerning," he added.
DeJong took a more optimistic view of the region's soil moisture conditions, though he was aware of a few areas in Osceola County where the moisture was below normal.
"We went into the winter with really dry subsoils in most of Northwest Iowa. Over the winter, we had pretty good recharge, we had about two inches more than normal (since Nov. 1)," DeJong said. "Many years our snowmelt runs off, but it appears to me that this year we got more of that infiltrated into the soil. Much of Northwest Iowa actually, for the top five feet of soil is, average or maybe in some sites better-than-average water being stored in the soil."