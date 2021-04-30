WATCH NOW: Spring planting begins for Siouxland farmers

"Soil conditions for planting have really been pretty good, but the temperature's been the thing that's been holding everybody back. And so, we've seen a little bit of activity, but pretty limited. Most producers are holding off until we start to get a warming trend," he added.

Many producers were expected to be out in the fields this weekend, as temperatures were expected to soar into the 80s' on Saturday.

Tom Oswald, who farms near Cleghorn, Iowa, described soil conditions in Cherokee County as "quite dry last year."

Still, soil conditions looked good when he checked them last month, before spring planting -- excessively water-logged soil can be a hindrance to planting.

"Oftentimes we fight too wet (conditions), and I'm not seeing that as an issue yet, although a couple of storms could put it that way, and so that's kind of promising," he said.

Oswald, a no-till farmer who's concerned with soil conservation, said in mid-April that he had seen a lot of farmers in his area "getting stuff ready for when the weather improves."

"We're starting to get recharged," he said. "Our fields are looking pretty good."