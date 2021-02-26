WATCH NOW: St. Luke's College creates food pantry for cash and time-strapped students

Second-year nursing student Yasmin Vega was even more impressed by the college cupboard's wide array of toiletry items, like soaps, shampoos and toothpastes.

"Those of the types of things that cost the most and you can't do without," she said. "I'm happy to have a student pantry with lots of choices."

Which is nice for Vega, a California native who is a long way from home.

"It is really convenient to have a pantry at school," she said. "I'm sure the pantry will come in handy for plenty of students.

Soon, the College Cupboard will be able to offer both fresh and refrigerated foods, Ericson said.

"We are working on corporate and community partnerships," she said. "Our hope is to add a refrigerator for perishable items, like milk, cheese and fresh fruits and vegetables."

Even though her children are now grown, Ericson remembered the difficulties of balancing work, school and family.

"I known the College Cupboard will help many of our students with the necessities," she said.

It may also help Luna broaden her menu choices, since recipes are also available for fast, easy meals.