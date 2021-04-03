WATCH NOW: 'The Ravine' gets a gala red-carpet premiere in downtown Sioux City

The film, Robert Pascuzzi joked, was the couple's "fourth child," born this week when it opened in theaters.

"Someone could say that our film is a bit dark, because it brings up, it talks about some uncomfortable things, and it challenges you, and it's uncomfortable," Kelly Pascuzzi said. "But life is uncomfortable and messy sometimes. But I really don't sense that is about dark, it's really about hope. And what I love about our film is, you are going to leave thinking in a different way, of 'How can I move forward, instead of staying stuck?'"

Roughly 70 people gathered for the pre-premiere luncheon, followed by a red-carpet photo op with some the people involved in the movie -- the Pascuzzis, director Keoni Waxman, assistant director Brian O'Sullivan, actor Kyle Lowder and voice actor Shawn Parr. The film was screened at the Promenade Cinema 14, steps away from Marto. Lowder is best known for his roles on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and CBS's "The Bold and the Beautiful."

The movie was filmed in about five weeks; principal photography took place in New Orleans. Filming wrapped shortly before the pandemic took hold.