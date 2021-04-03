WATCH NOW: 'The Ravine' gets a gala red-carpet premiere in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Sioux City on Saturday afternoon played host to a gala red-carpet premiere of a film with Sioux City connections.
"The Ravine" is a faith picture, based on a 2014 novel by the same name by Robert Pascuzzi, who produced and financed the movie along with wife Kelly. The book and film, inspired by true events, depict a murder-suicide that took place in Akron, Ohio, and the aftermath -- Pascuzzi's website describes it as "a story of faith, forgiveness, and most of all, the restoration of hope – even for the most seemingly unredeemable among us."
Pascuzzi is a 1986 graduate of Briar Cliff University. He spent much of his career as an entrepreneur in the financial services industry; "The Ravine" was the Pascuzzis' first venture into film production. The events that inspired the plot, he said, were a "very, very difficult time in our lives."
Pascuzzi alluded to faith on several occasions during an address he gave at a luncheon at Marto Brewing Co. shortly before the premiere, which was hosted by Briar Cliff University. He suggested that God played a role in lining up the ideal actors for the film, including “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Erik Dane and “Meet the Parents’” Teri Polo.
"Everybody that played a role in the movie, just seemed to be the right people," Pascuzzi said. "And there were so many things that came together with this film."
The film, Robert Pascuzzi joked, was the couple's "fourth child," born this week when it opened in theaters.
"Someone could say that our film is a bit dark, because it brings up, it talks about some uncomfortable things, and it challenges you, and it's uncomfortable," Kelly Pascuzzi said. "But life is uncomfortable and messy sometimes. But I really don't sense that is about dark, it's really about hope. And what I love about our film is, you are going to leave thinking in a different way, of 'How can I move forward, instead of staying stuck?'"
Roughly 70 people gathered for the pre-premiere luncheon, followed by a red-carpet photo op with some the people involved in the movie -- the Pascuzzis, director Keoni Waxman, assistant director Brian O'Sullivan, actor Kyle Lowder and voice actor Shawn Parr. The film was screened at the Promenade Cinema 14, steps away from Marto. Lowder is best known for his roles on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and CBS's "The Bold and the Beautiful."
The movie was filmed in about five weeks; principal photography took place in New Orleans. Filming wrapped shortly before the pandemic took hold.
"All these things just fell into place, and you can't just say that it's chance or luck, because it's not, it was a power higher than us that was leading this program," Robert Pascuzzi said.