WATCH NOW: The show must go on, but with COVID restrictions, at Heelan's Crusader Classic

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan's Crusader Classic looked a lot different this year.

The normally two-day show choir festival was shortened to one day, Saturday, and 11 groups took part, rather than the usual 25 or 30. There was no stage, no special lighting, no concessions stand, no competition, no trophies, and the crowd was much smaller. Students performed, got an evaluation, then promptly left.

But the core element remained -- the students were able to sing and dance.

Show choirs from Hinton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan, Woodbine, Rock Valley (boys and girls), Harrisburg, Sioux Center (varsity and middle school), Spirit Lake and Bishop Heelan performed. Several schools in the region that have show choirs haven't had performances due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Shortly into the start of the pandemic, a lot of schools announced, very early, 'We are not competing, we are not hosting next year,'" said Gage Fenton, one of two vocal music directors at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and an organizer of the Crusader Classic. "We decided not to make that decision too early, and just kind of play it as we go, if there was a safe way, which we feel like we have provided one today."