WATCH NOW: The show must go on, but with COVID restrictions, at Heelan's Crusader Classic

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan's Crusader Classic looked a lot different this year.
The normally two-day show choir festival was shortened to one day, Saturday, and 11 groups took part, rather than the usual 25 or 30. There was no stage, no special lighting, no concessions stand, no competition, no trophies, and the crowd was much smaller. Students performed, got an evaluation, then promptly left.
But the core element remained -- the students were able to sing and dance.
Show choirs from Hinton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan, Woodbine, Rock Valley (boys and girls), Harrisburg, Sioux Center (varsity and middle school), Spirit Lake and Bishop Heelan performed. Several schools in the region that have show choirs haven't had performances due to the pandemic.
"Shortly into the start of the pandemic, a lot of schools announced, very early, 'We are not competing, we are not hosting next year,'" said Gage Fenton, one of two vocal music directors at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and an organizer of the Crusader Classic. "We decided not to make that decision too early, and just kind of play it as we go, if there was a safe way, which we feel like we have provided one today."
The Crusader Classic, held at the O'Gorman Fieldhouse on Saturday, normally attracts as many as 2,000 people. Attendance for several of Saturday's performances was under 100, though a larger audience was expected in the evening when Heelan's performers took the floor. The show has been held annually at Bishop Heelan since 1999.
For the sake of coronavirus safety, students who performed in the Crusader Classic were allowed only to bring immediate family as guests. Each group of performers got an hour to perform, rather than the roughly 25 minutes of other years. After their performances, the students immediately received feedback from the "clinicians" (judges), then were sent home.
Heelan president John Flanery was one of the clinicians; the other was Luke Lovegood, the choral director at Iowa Western Community College.
Kalynn Marxen, a Rock Valley sophomore, said the girls' show choir performance was difficult to do while wearing a mask -- there's a lot of singing and dancing, and wearing a mask doesn't make it any easier. The Rock Valley girls mostly performed "upbeat" songs from the 1970s and 1980s, while the boys did Barbershop Quartet-type songs.
"We just -- were so out of breath, and, nerves and everything," Marxen said.