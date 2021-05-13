WATCH NOW: Thousands flock to Orange City for 80th Tulip Festival after cancellation last year

ORANGE CITY -- With smells of fresh flowers and fragrant foods, thousands are gathering in Orange City this weekend to celebrate the 80th Tulip Festival.

Sounds of wooden shoes, Dutch music and laughter filled the streets Thursday, as the annual festival kicked off.

The popular festival annually brings in as many as 100,000 people from across America and around the world in a city with a normal population of about 6,000.

Thursday through Saturday, people attend a variety of events such as parades, night performances, carnival rides, the Straatfest and street scrubbings, arts and crafts shows, an antique tractor show and wooden shoe carving demonstrations.

The star of the event is the estimated 30,000 tulips planted throughout the community. The bulbs, imported from the Netherlands, are in full bloom during the festival.

The start of the festival had an amazing turnout, said Jenon Scallon, a member of the event's promotion committee. She said people are excited to get out of the house and celebrate together.

A few of the events include a car show, the musical "Cinderella" and the daily parades, she said.