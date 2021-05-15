WATCH NOW: Trinity Heights adds Divine Mercy Garden, St. John Paul II statue

Divine Mercy

Hegarty said the Divine Mercy Garden, which wasn't planned, took root in October 2019, when a woman came to Trinity Heights wanting to honor her mother and father with a memorial on one of the benches located on the grounds.

"We went and we found a placed to recognize that on one of our benches; and we came back and we started talking. She asked me what was next on our agenda," said Hegarty, who said Trinity Heights had just added a statute of John the Baptist. "She said, 'If you had the funds, what's your dream?'"

Hegarty explained how Trinity Heights has been the promoter of Divine Mercy for the Diocese of Sioux City. For a number of years, Trinity Heights has held a Divine Mercy Novena every night of the week after Easter and also hosts a celebration the Sunday after Easter.

"Trinity Heights goes farther back with Divine Mercy than that. We have the Divine Mercy Chapel that has a first-class relic of St. Faustina. We actually had a group that went to Krakow, Poland, and brought that back with them," Hegarty said. "Divine Mercy's been one of the ways that we like to assist people in their journey of faith. We like to let them know that that gift is available to any and all who chose to ask for it."