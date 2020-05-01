Watch now: Truckers get surprise to-go lunches, words of thanks in metro Sioux City appreciation event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SALIX, Iowa -- Semi truck drivers and drivers of other commercial vehicles were in for a nice surprise when they pulled into the Iowa Department of Transportation weigh station on Interstate 29, south of Salix, Iowa.

Instead of having their trucks weighed, drivers were greeted with to-go lunches, bottled water, road atlases and, more importantly, recognition for all of their hard work.

"When people think of essential workers in a pandemic, it is usually doctors, nurses or first responders," Great West Casualty Co. CEO Jim Jensen said. "But the men and women who drives trucks are also pivotal because they're bringing in badly needed supplies."

Great West Casualty, a South Sioux City employer that specializes in commercial trucking insurance, sponsored the "Trucker Appreciation" event. It was co-hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

"The truckers had no idea this was going on," Chamber President Chris McGowan said while moving sack lunches from coolers. "We wanted to keep it a secret."

Indeed, as truck drivers drove into the weigh station, volunteers showed off signs that read "Thank You Truckers!" and "Trucking Moves America Forward!"