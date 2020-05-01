You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Truckers get surprise to-go lunches, words of thanks in metro Sioux City appreciation event
Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, holds a sign as Steve Ponder, Executive Vice President of Great West Casualty hands a lunch to a trucker Friday at Iowa Department of Transportation's weight scale on Interstate 29 near Salix, Iowa. The South Sioux City, Nebraska-based insurance company and the chamber of commerce handed out free lunches to drivers in appreciation for them working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SALIX, Iowa -- Semi truck drivers and drivers of other commercial vehicles were in for a nice surprise when they pulled into the Iowa Department of Transportation weigh station on Interstate 29, south of Salix, Iowa.

Instead of having their trucks weighed, drivers were greeted with to-go lunches, bottled water, road atlases and, more importantly, recognition for all of their hard work.

"When people think of essential workers in a pandemic, it is usually doctors, nurses or first responders," Great West Casualty Co. CEO Jim Jensen said. "But the men and women who drives trucks are also pivotal because they're bringing in badly needed supplies."

Great West Casualty, a South Sioux City employer that specializes in commercial trucking insurance, sponsored the "Trucker Appreciation" event. It was co-hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

"The truckers had no idea this was going on," Chamber President Chris McGowan said while moving sack lunches from coolers. "We wanted to keep it a secret."

Indeed, as truck drivers drove into the weigh station, volunteers showed off signs that read "Thank You Truckers!" and "Trucking Moves America Forward!"

"Than you for all your hard work," Siouxland Chamber Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said while handing out the box lunches. "Stay safe and have a good day." 

Jensen smiled as truckers honked their horns as a way to show their appreciation.

"In good times and, especially, difficult times, truck drivers are the unsung heroes," he said. "They're doing their jobs. That allows everyone the opportunity to do their own jobs."

