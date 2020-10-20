WATCH NOW: Tyson Events Center operators say they're ready to host indoor events safely

SIOUX CITY -- Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Social distance.
Sioux City Musketeers fans won't miss these health guidelines intended to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus when they return to the Tyson Events Center for the hockey team's home opener on Nov. 7. Reminders are posted everywhere in the venue -- on walls, doors, floors and scoreboards.
The Musketeers game will be the first live indoor event held at the Tyson since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation allowing it and other venues like it to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From the time they even line up outside, all the way to the point that they get to their seat, they cannot turn their heads without seeing multiple reminders of general guidelines of safety," said Spectra's Tim Savona, general manager of the Tyson.
Before the NAIA Division II women's national basketball was abruptly canceled in mid-March due to growing concerns about the virus, Savona said Philadelphia-based Spectra, which oversees day-to-day operations at the Tyson and independently-owned Orpheum Theatre, was already taking measures to provide "an extra layer of protection" for the players and fans with the addition of signage, hand sanitizer units and heightened cleaning procedures in locker rooms.
"That's when it really started, and then, things got halted. We were shut down for a while in late March for about two months," said Savona, who said discussions about reopening policies and procedures have been ongoing within the company at both the regional and national levels. "Things keep changing. How do we adapt and keep up? We've tackled piece by piece the socially distanced stickers, the signage, the reminders."
Starting over
Since Broadway is shut down through June and large-scale concerts are "nonexistent," Savona said it has been "nearly impossible" to book acts for the Tyson and Orpheum.
The Tyson's maximum capacity is roughly 10,000 people, but with social distancing guidelines in place, Savona said that drops to 2,000. He said acts that would have played smaller venues in the past, such as the Orpheum, are moving into arenas amid the pandemic.
"Jo Koy is a great fit for a 2,500-seat theater," Savona said of the comedian, who is slated to perform at the Tyson on Nov. 12. "Well, the Orpheum Theatre can only hold about 600 people in a socially distanced setting, so we're having that show here. It's selling very well."
Savona said venues have had to think about how to make both performers and fans comfortable in a time of coronavirus. He said it's almost like the industry is completely starting over.
"We think there's certainly an amount of people out there that are looking for something to do," said Savona, who noted the Tyson's five-week Hump Day Happy Hour, which featured live music, food trucks and bar service on its outdoor plaza, sold out. "We're going to do everything in our power to keep plugging along. We don't know how long this will continue."
All Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre staff, including third party contractors working events, will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Event attendees are encouraged to wear masks, but masks are not required unless an event mandates them.
"We do have some big events in the spring that are still coming that haven't announced. They're planning to come with COVID-related measures in place. They're not holding out hope that, 'We'll come if this doesn't exist anymore.' They're coming," Savona said. "We're having those conversations right now and preparing for those announcements."
"A six-foot bubble"
Savona said it took four months for Tensabarrier to arrive at the Tyson.
This retractable barrier, which is used to manage lines and cordon off areas, is prevalent in the venue, as well as plexiglass shields, which have been installed in areas where staff and patrons interact, such as concession stands, security checks, guest services and ticketing areas.
"We've suggested one-way traffic flow pretty much everywhere, in and out of restrooms and through the concourse, even," said Savona, who noted the venue's elevators have a maximum capacity of four people and that every other sink has been blocked off with blue tape in restrooms.
Hand sanitizer stations and stainless steel wipe dispensers are also readily available, and, Savona said, more are on the way. He said Spectra has also looked at improving air filtration in the venue.
"From an HVAC perspective, we've had specialists come in who've shown us ways how we can bring in more fresh air and pull older air out in a more regular manner," he said. "We also have projects in motion that will significantly change our HVAC operation."
One of the biggest changes at the Tyson is POD seating. Fans will have to purchase an entire pod, which ranges from two to six seats.
"There's six feet around the pod. The idea there is that you will not forcibly be sitting next to a stranger," Savona said. "If you buy four seats, it's your group or your people or your family. You're not going to get two seats and then have two random strangers sitting next to you. It's gotta be all or nothing in a six-foot bubble."
Although electrostatic sprayers will be utilized after every event and staff will be roaming around the venue wiping down high-touch surfaces constantly, Savona said patrons are welcome to grab some wipes and disinfect their own seats if they wish. He said there will be a "very strong push" for contactless payments and pre-packaged items at concession stands.
"We want people to know that we're doing everything in our ability to provide a safe environment, but we absolutely understand that they may not feel comfortable yet," he said. "Whenever you're ready to come, we'll be here for you."
