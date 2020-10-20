WATCH NOW: Tyson Events Center operators say they're ready to host indoor events safely

Hand sanitizer stations and stainless steel wipe dispensers are also readily available, and, Savona said, more are on the way. He said Spectra has also looked at improving air filtration in the venue.

"From an HVAC perspective, we've had specialists come in who've shown us ways how we can bring in more fresh air and pull older air out in a more regular manner," he said. "We also have projects in motion that will significantly change our HVAC operation."

One of the biggest changes at the Tyson is POD seating. Fans will have to purchase an entire pod, which ranges from two to six seats.

"There's six feet around the pod. The idea there is that you will not forcibly be sitting next to a stranger," Savona said. "If you buy four seats, it's your group or your people or your family. You're not going to get two seats and then have two random strangers sitting next to you. It's gotta be all or nothing in a six-foot bubble."

Although electrostatic sprayers will be utilized after every event and staff will be roaming around the venue wiping down high-touch surfaces constantly, Savona said patrons are welcome to grab some wipes and disinfect their own seats if they wish. He said there will be a "very strong push" for contactless payments and pre-packaged items at concession stands.