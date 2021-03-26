WATCH NOW: Tyson vaccinates Dakota City plant workers Friday

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Tyson Foods on Friday offered COVID-19 vaccinations to the 4,000 workers at its Dakota City beef plant.

The company has held a series of large-scale vaccine clinics at its plants in recent weeks, giving shots to as many as 19,000 workers nationwide. A Tyson plant in Waterloo, Iowa, had a third of its employees vaccinated almost two weeks ago.

Tyson's Dakota City workers received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single-dose inoculation that's been aggressively deployed in food-production settings since the FDA granted emergency use authorization in late February. Tyson provided the vaccines in collaboration with the Dakota County Health Department.

"I did see that we have a lot of volunteers today, as far as nurses, we have the health department here, we have supervisors, we have interpreters, everybody that has stepped up to volunteer for this event, and I thought that was great, for everybody to do their part," Tyson employee Lupe Tarelo said in a video provided by the company Friday.

It was not immediately clear how many of Tyson's Dakota City employees opted to take part in the vaccination clinic.