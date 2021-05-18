 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Union Pacific crews have finished clearing train cars in Sibley, Iowa, derailment
WATCH NOW: Union Pacific crews have finished clearing train cars in Sibley, Iowa, derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Union Pacific crews finished clearing derailed train cars early Tuesday morning in the Osceola County seat of Sibley.

On Sunday afternoon, about 47 cars came off of the tracks. No injuries were reported in the derailment or in the subsequent fire.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said the fire was still smoldering on Tuesday morning but was expected to be extinguished soon.

Mike Schulte, an Osceola County Supervisor, talks about the outpouring of help the town received following a train derailment Sunday night that prompted the evacuation of the town. Forty-seven railroad cars, including some containing hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt, derailed and caught fire. No one was injured in the derailment.

"The focus now is site remediation and repairing the track and bridge," Tysver said in a statement.

The impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. A portion of Sibley, a town of 2,600, had to be evacuated.  

"The city's voluntary evacuation order was lifted Monday evening," Tysver said. "Old Highway 60 remains closed to allow crews and heavy equipment access to the site. It will reopen when site cleanup is complete."

Sibley city administrator Glenn Anderson gave Union Pacific high marks for its responsiveness.

"Nobody wants to have this sort of accident occurring in their town but Union Pacific was on the ball as soon as it happened," he said.

Rail cars burn after a Sunday afternoon train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, in this video shot by Nathan Minten and made available to news organizations via his Facebook page. No one was injured in the derailment, which prompted the evacuation of the town because impacted cars on the the train contained hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt, according to a Union Pacific official.

Anderson said Union Pacific crews were working around the clock to clear the derailed cars and repair the tracks.

In addition, the railroad company's HAZMAT team deployed a boom into Sibley's Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area.

"Certainly, we were concerned because there was a possibility of some seepage of chemicals into the creek," Anderson said. "Luckily, we were able to keep that to a minimum." 

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

