WATCH NOW: Union Pacific crews have finished clearing train cars in Sibley, Iowa, derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Union Pacific crews finished clearing derailed train cars early Tuesday morning in the Osceola County seat of Sibley.

On Sunday afternoon, about 47 cars came off of the tracks. No injuries were reported in the derailment or in the subsequent fire.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said the fire was still smoldering on Tuesday morning but was expected to be extinguished soon.

"The focus now is site remediation and repairing the track and bridge," Tysver said in a statement.

The impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. A portion of Sibley, a town of 2,600, had to be evacuated.

"The city's voluntary evacuation order was lifted Monday evening," Tysver said. "Old Highway 60 remains closed to allow crews and heavy equipment access to the site. It will reopen when site cleanup is complete."

Sibley city administrator Glenn Anderson gave Union Pacific high marks for its responsiveness.

"Nobody wants to have this sort of accident occurring in their town but Union Pacific was on the ball as soon as it happened," he said.