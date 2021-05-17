WATCH NOW: Union Pacific says derailed cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide

First responders and railroad crews work at the scene of a Union Pacific train derailment Monday on the southwest edge of Sibley, Iowa.
First responders and railroad crews work at the scene of a Union Pacific train derailment Monday on the southwest edge of Sibley, Iowa.
First responders and railroad crews work at the scene of a Union Pacific train derailment Monday on the southwest edge of Sibley, Iowa.
Much of Sibley, Iowa, was evacuated Sunday afternoon after 47 railroad cars derailed and caught fire, causing a hazardous materials situation. No one was injured in the derailment.
Smoke rises from a pile of rail cars as first responders and railroad crews work at the scene of a Union Pacific train derailment Monday.
SIBLEY, Iowa -- The cause of the Sunday afternoon derailment of a Union Pacific train and a subsequent fire on the south side of the Osceola County seat is still not known, investigators said Monday.
Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said approximately 47 rail cars came off the tracks. No injuries were reported in the accident, but several Sibley residents were ordered to evacuate the area for safety concerns.
"We know the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt," Tysver said. "Union Pacific crews worked with first responders through the night, and are preparing a plan to fight the fire and begin the recovery effort to remove rail cars."
Mike Schulte, an Osceola County Supervisor, talks about the outpouring of help the town received following a train derailment Sunday night that prompted the evacuation of the town. Forty-seven railroad cars, including some containing hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt, derailed and caught fire. No one was injured in the derailment.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Evacuated residents were housed Sunday night at the Ashton, Iowa, American Legion, among other places.
Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth said many of the residents were able to return to their homes Monday. However, a section of Sibley remained under evacuation order.
Rail cars burn after a Sunday afternoon train derailment in Sibley, Iowa, in this video shot by Nathan Minten and made available to news organizations via his Facebook page. No one was injured in the derailment, which prompted the evacuation of the town because impacted cars on the the train contained hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt, according to a Union Pacific official.
Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Superintendent James Craig said he was given the go-ahead to hold school on Monday, albeit with a two-hour late start.
The only school activity that was affected was a girls golf tournament that was slated for Monday, Craig said during a phone interview. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.