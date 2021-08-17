WATCH NOW: Vietnam veterans reunite at Sioux City cardiac rehab facility after more than 50 years

SIOUX CITY -- After undergoing triple bypass surgery in February, Don Stevens was feeling depressed.
Before his heart attack, the 74-year-old Sioux City man had lost weight. He was in shape. He had even received a good bill of health from his cardiologist. In the aftermath of the medical emergency, he wondered, "Why me?"
Stevens said he now knows the answer to that question. It all happened so he could reunite with a brother in arms, whom he first met roughly 51 years earlier at an evacuation hospital in Da Nang, Vietnam.
"Now, I know why I had a heart attack -- to meet him, to renew a friendship," Stevens said last week over the hum of exercise equipment, as he sat next to 73-year-old Frank Moss in the cardiac rehabilitation clinic at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Sunnybrook Medical Plaza. Framed medals, books and other military memorabilia laid on a table in front of the men, who both served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
'Like family'
Stevens and Moss were both deployed to Vietnam in November 1969. They were 22 and 21, respectively, at the time.
"Most everybody else was 18," Stevens said. "If you were 22 and you went over there, you were an old man."
Moss was stationed in Da Nang with the 212th Combat Aviation Battalion. He worked in the communications center and handled classified materials, which led the Specialist 5 to travel via helicopter to Phu Bai, Chu Lai and other places in the country where U.S. military units were located. Stevens, a sergeant, was stationed at Firebase Nancy, nine miles southeast of Quảng Trị. He said the fire support base was equipped with powerful cannons.
"They became a favorite target of the North Vietnamese, because they were devastating to everybody," Stevens said of the weapons. "When you're over there, every day, you woke up at a firebase and you said, 'Today's the day I die.'"
The men recalled spending time in the dark, hearing nothing but the birds. They said temperatures would reach 110 degrees in the open fields and fall to 55 degrees when the monsoon rains came.
"It would rain so hard it would hurt your face," Stevens recalled. "When my kids were growing up, I wouldn't talk about it at all. Finally, I did say, 'Go to the darkest place you can find without any light, sit up there at night and imagine what's out there.'"
At 2:45 a.m. on April 5, 1970, Stevens said the firebase was overrun by a North Vietnamese sapper division. His eardrums were "blown out" during the attack, which killed several soldiers. He was flown to the 95th Evacuation Hospital in Da Nang, where he spent a month. Stevens said he suffered 40 percent nerve damage in each ear and heard nothing but "solid whistling" for two weeks.
Back then, it just so happened that Moss' wife, Darlene, and Stevens' mother, Irene, worked at Travelers Insurance, which was located on the top floor of the Badgerow Building in downtown Sioux City. Irene said to Darlene, "Wouldn't it be wonderful if Frank could get over to visit (Don)."
"The letters took about a week to get back and forth. We didn't know if we were every going to meet each other," Moss said. "I called over to the hospital and asked if they could have visitors, and, they said, 'Oh, yes.'"
Moss traveled five or six miles to the hospital and spent part of the day with Stevens, who was touched that Moss took the time to visit him. He almost couldn't fathom the fact that he was face to face with someone from Sioux City, being that he was more than 8,000 miles from home.
"To have somebody from Sioux City, Iowa, come to visit you, it was almost like family," Stevens said.
Moss said he tried to make another trip to the hospital before Stevens was released, but he said the bridge was closed off, so he couldn't cross over. Stevens returned to the states. He said he received a steak dinner from the military, but no counseling services. He repressed his feelings and tried to forget the war.
"When I got back to the United States and I was laying on a bench in Denver, two policemen came up to me and, with their baton, hit the bottom of my feet, and said, 'Get the hell out of my airport.' That was my welcome home," Stevens recalled. "Nobody appreciated us, so, when I got home, I took off my uniform, never talked about it again and, basically, just tried to forget everything that took place."
A chance reunion
Stevens' and Moss' wives played bridge together several times over the years, but, the fact that their husbands served in Vietnam never came up.
The men lived just a couple miles away from one another in Sioux City, but they never crossed paths, until they struck up a conversation while peddling exercise bikes at the cardiac rehab facility this year.
In 2009, Moss began having heart issues, which he attributes to family history and exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He started coming to rehab to get back in shape. A month after Stevens' heart attack, he was unexpectedly reunited with Moss.
As the two peddled, they got to talking about where they went to school and where they worked. Moss mentioned that he was employed with Terra Industries when he got back from Vietnam. Stevens responded that he served in Vietnam, too, and started working at the post office after returning home.
"He said, 'Are you Don Stevens, the ex-postmaster?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Well, I'm mad at you,'" Stevens recalled. "I thought, 'What the hell did I do as postmaster that 20 years later he'd be mad at me?'"
Then, Stevens said it was as if a door had opened in his mind and the memories began flooding back to him.
"It was like 50-some years we've been in the same city and we never took the opportunity to say, 'Hi,' or 'Thank you,' or 'Remember me?'" he said.
Stevens went home and told his wife, Mary, about the chance encounter. She couldn't believe that the story about the two men meeting at the hospital in Vietnam never came up while she was playing bridge with Moss' late wife, Darlene.
"He went to Heelan. I graduated from East. Of course, we were rivals. But, when you're in Vietnam, you're not rivals. It's just very special," Moss said of the reunion.
Stevens sees the parallels between the Taliban's seizure of the Afghanistan capital of Kabul and the fall of Saigon, and can empathize with what younger veterans are feeling. He said he hopes the story of his reunion with Moss helps other veterans who are struggling find hope.
"We're lucky. We have found each other," Stevens said. "There are guys out there who have nobody, who don't have any opportunities and they're out there wondering the streets. That's the thing that bothers me most."