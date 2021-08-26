WATCH NOW: Vietnam vets reunite in Sioux City after 50 years

"The letters took about a week to get back and forth. We didn't know if we were every going to meet each other," Moss said. "I called over to the hospital and asked if they could have visitors, and, they said, 'Oh, yes.'"

Moss traveled five or six miles to the hospital and spent part of the day with Stevens, who was touched that Moss took the time to visit him. He almost couldn't fathom the fact that he was face to face with someone from Sioux City, being that he was more than 8,000 miles from home.

"To have somebody from Sioux City, Iowa, come to visit you, it was almost like family," Stevens said.

Moss said he tried to make another trip to the hospital before Stevens was released, but he said the bridge was closed off, so he couldn't cross over. Stevens returned to the states. He said he received a steak dinner from the military, but no counseling services. He repressed his feelings and tried to forget the war.

"When I got back to the United States and I was laying on a bench in Denver, two policemen came up to me and, with their baton, hit the bottom of my feet, and said, 'Get the hell out of my airport.' That was my welcome home," Stevens recalled. "Nobody appreciated us, so, when I got home, I took off my uniform, never talked about it again and, basically, just tried to forget everything that took place."