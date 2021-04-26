WATCH NOW: Volleyball in the spring? Tyson Events Center hosts national women's tournament this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center normally hosts the NAIA women's volleyball tournament the first week after Thanksgiving.
But last fall's tournament was postponed due to COVID-19. So that means the 2020 season champion will be crowned in calendar year 2021. The 24-team tournament begins Tuesday at the Tyson, just a month after the Sioux City venue hosted the 2021 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship.
With COVID cases rising last fall, a number of schools and conferences opted to delay the start of their volleyball seasons. That prompted the NAIA to postpone the national tournament to late April, but gave teams the option of playing their regular seasons in the fall as usual.
"Some conferences were completely shut down in the fall, did not play any matches, and picked everything back up. Some went to a certain point in the fall and then shut down, and then reactivated it here in the spring," said Corey Westra, commissioner of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. "The GPAC, we were done in the fall, our schools did play non-conference matchups starting after March 1. And then we played our conference tournament in the spring for volleyball."
The COVID safety protocols for the volleyball championship are essentially the same as they were for the women's basketball tournament. Attendees will have their temperatures screened, masks will be required, and the seating capacity is limited to around 20 percent -- or about 1,700 per session.
"We're not worried about space at all," said Westra, who also serves as co-director of the tournament.
The courts are different this year -- organizers went with a flooring system of interlocking squares of high-gloss plastic. The flooring is faster to install and rearrange. On the final game of the championship on Saturday, the three courts for pool play will be swapped out for one center court. The flowing system costs around $15,000.
"That's why people usually rent it rather than buy it," said George Egan, USA Volleyball equipment manager, during flooring installation on Sunday.
In past years, the women's volleyball tournament would generate around 21,000 participants and spectators and perhaps $10 to $11 million in economic activity to the region -- with most of the revenue going to local hotels, bars, restaurants and shops.
Aside from COVID-related impacts, organizers expect a smaller revenue boost this year, with the tournament field in Sioux City being reduced from 32 to 24 teams.
"This was supposed to be another year of the 32, but then next year -- even before COVID came around -- we were going to change it back to 24. We were 24 a few years ago," Westra said. "And we decided with COVID, to just accelerate that one year. So this year, for this event, we're doing 24. So there was 48 that made the tournament last weekend and the 24 winners of those first matches now come to Sioux City."
Due to a rule change, neither one of Sioux City's NAIA teams -- Morningside and Briar Cliff -- will be represented at this year's tournament.
Under the old rules, the team with the best record would win an automatic bid if their winning percentage on the season exceeded 50 percent. This year, the threshold was increased to 60 percent, Westra said. Neither the Mustangs or Chargers exceeded that mark.
Two Siouxland teams -- Dordt University and Northwestern College -- did qualify for the tournament, and both are expected to attract a strong following to their matches.