WATCH NOW: Volleyball in the spring? Tyson Events Center hosts national women's tournament this week

"We're not worried about space at all," said Westra, who also serves as co-director of the tournament.

The courts are different this year -- organizers went with a flooring system of interlocking squares of high-gloss plastic. The flooring is faster to install and rearrange. On the final game of the championship on Saturday, the three courts for pool play will be swapped out for one center court. The flowing system costs around $15,000.

"That's why people usually rent it rather than buy it," said George Egan, USA Volleyball equipment manager, during flooring installation on Sunday.

In past years, the women's volleyball tournament would generate around 21,000 participants and spectators and perhaps $10 to $11 million in economic activity to the region -- with most of the revenue going to local hotels, bars, restaurants and shops.

Aside from COVID-related impacts, organizers expect a smaller revenue boost this year, with the tournament field in Sioux City being reduced from 32 to 24 teams.