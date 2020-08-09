WATCH NOW: Wagyu cattle farmers in Anthon, Iowa, turn to online sales as COVID-19 closes restaurants

Shawna Feddersen has a background in marketing, though she'd never made a website. But she figured it out. The website, ilovewagyu.com, went live in the middle of June.

"Shawna did everything herself," Brad said.

The beef is shipped on dry ice to customers in special insulated packaging. Shawna already had experience in shipping, and did experiments to see how long the dry ice would keep the beef frozen. Online sales have come in from as far away as California, Colorado, Texas and Florida and as near as Sioux Falls and Sioux City.

In due course, restaurants will probably reopen at full capacity and resume their wholesale Wagyu beef orders. But the Feddersens have had a taste of selling their product independently, straight to the customer, and they like it.

"It kind of eliminated the middle man," Shawna said. "But, on the flip side of that, it was a lot easier to just sell all the animals and get a check and we were done."