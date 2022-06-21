WATCH NOW: Water main break near Fifth and Pierce Street in Sioux City reduces traffic to one lane

SIOUX CITY -- An early morning water main break in downtown Sioux City has temporarily altered traffic in the affected area.

According to Sioux City Underground Utilities Superintendent Jon O'Brien, an alert came in around 3 a.m. this morning that a water main near Fifth and Pierce, down from the Orpheum Theatre, had burst. Around 9:20 a.m. this morning, O'Brien said crews were currently out and tending to the problem.

As a result of the break, O'Brien said a stretch of Pierce Street, near the site, was down to one lane to accommodate the repair work.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

