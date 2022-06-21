WATCH NOW: Water main break on Pierce Street reduces traffic to one lane

SIOUX CITY -- An early morning water main break in downtown Sioux City Tuesday altered traffic in the affected area.

According to Sioux City Underground Utilities Superintendent Jon O'Brien, an alert came in around 3 a.m. that a water main near the intersection of Fifth and Pierce streets, near the Frances Building, had burst. Around 9:20 a.m., O'Brien said, crews were out and tending to the problem.

A stretch of Pierce Street was down to one lane to accommodate the repair work.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Sioux City Public Works Director David Carney said the 110-plus-year-old cast-iron water main has suffered three breaks in a little more than a year, including two in front of the Orpheum Theatre.

"It's past its age, we've got a lot of utilities unfortunately in our community that are beyond their lifespan," Carney said of the faulty water main.

Information on damage caused by the water main break was not available Tuesday.

Repair work was expected to be finished Tuesday afternoon, Carney and O'Brien said. The Orpheum Theatre and the downtown Public Library lost running water, and the fire-suppression systems of the Orpheum and the Frances Building were down.

The city has been working on a plan to replace the water main, but bids on the water main replacement were rejected after they came in 50 percent higher than the city had estimated. The work won't be done before next year, Carney said.

The global materials shortage worsened the delays and cost-overruns, and because the project would be funded through the American Rescue Plan -- which stipulates that materials be American-made -- "that makes it also more difficult to get pipe, because we can't use any foreign (imported) pipe, or foreign fittings, valves, any of those," Carney said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

