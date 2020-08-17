WATCH NOW: Wayne State filmmaker wins top honors at Iowa 'Academy Awards'

WAYNE, Neb. -- If Michael White likes the look of your kitchen, chances are good it may end up as a set in one of his movies.
"People joke about me never having to build a film set," he said with a laugh. "If I see a location that I like, I'll say, 'Let's shoot here.' It doesn't matter if it is a kitchen inside a buddy's loft in Omaha or my mom's kitchen. If it suits the scene, I'll use it."
This guerrilla style of movie making comes in handy for White, whose film budgets rarely exceed $500.
It is also beneficial for his film crew that is largely made up of White's Wayne State College film students.
"When you're making a movie, having an artistic vision is important," explained White, a communication arts assistant professor. "It is even more important that you become a problem-solver."
For instance, how can you film a romantic comedy -- inspired by French New Wave director François Truffaut -- if your cast and crew can't pronounce the movie's original title?
This is the reason why White's latest endeavor, "Vivre De Nouveau" -- the story of a middle-aged widower finding love with a woman half his age -- is now known as "To Live Again."
"Both titles mean the same thing, so that wasn't a big deal," he said.
Somewhat trickier was "To Live Again's" shooting locations, which included Sioux City, Wayne, Vermillion and Sioux Falls, among other places.
Plus, the movie's cast is made up of professional actors from as far away as Minneapolis and Chicago.
"My students will, someday, work on professional movie sets," White explained. "So, they should know what that means when they're still learning the ropes."
It is also nice that White is earning critical acclaim for these cinematic efforts. His script for "Ever Fallen" -- a punk, coming-of-age picture -- received Best Screenplay honors at the 29th annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards, which was held Aug. 8.
Similarly, White's short subject, "The Ghost in Her" -- a 13-minute film about a cynical rebel facing a former girlfriend -- picked up a Cinematic Achievement Award at the event that has been likened to Iowa's equivalent to the Academy Awards.
So, White's students were probably excited to walk down the red carpet at a swanky award ceremony, right? Well, not exactly.
"Due to COVID-19, the awards ceremonies took place over Zoom," he said. "Some of the students dressed for the occasion but it wasn't as 'black tie' as it normally would be."
Well, there's always next year. After all, the soon-to-be-completed "To Live Again" is slated to have its world premiere Sept. 15 at Wayne State.
"I had so much fun making 'To Live Again,' that I was sad to see it end," White said.
First, he had always wanted to make a comedy in the tradition of Billy Wilder's classic "Sabrina." He also wanted to shoot a movie in the style of French cinema.
"By that, I mean I wanted it to have the look of 'mise-en-scène' -- in that everything from the actors, props, sets, lighting and camera composition is used to establish the mood," White explained. "If you've ever seen a movie by Wes Anderson ("Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel"), then you know what 'mise-en-scène' looks like."
White readily admitted that it is actually a filmmaker, the Academy Award-nominated Noah Baumbach, who has a career he'd like to emulate.
"I am a writer, first and foremost," he said. "I could write for the next hundred years and not have it match the writing of Baumbach."
Which isn't to say White isn't willing to give it the old college try, literally. In large part, that's because the film industry has changed so much.
"Years ago, the only way to release a movie would be through a movie studio," he said. "Nowadays, there are other avenues, like film festivals or online sites like Amazon or Netflix, that need product."
Just as important is the fact that a person need not live in Hollywood or New York to work in film.
"There are plenty of opportunities for film students to make their mark no matter where they want to live and work," White said.
Does that includes students who are gaining experience in Wayne, Nebraska?
"Absolutely," White said. "You can be a filmmaker in the heartland."
