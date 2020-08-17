WATCH NOW: Wayne State filmmaker wins top honors at Iowa 'Academy Awards'

"I had so much fun making 'To Live Again,' that I was sad to see it end," White said.

First, he had always wanted to make a comedy in the tradition of Billy Wilder's classic "Sabrina." He also wanted to shoot a movie in the style of French cinema.

"By that, I mean I wanted it to have the look of 'mise-en-scène' -- in that everything from the actors, props, sets, lighting and camera composition is used to establish the mood," White explained. "If you've ever seen a movie by Wes Anderson ("Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel"), then you know what 'mise-en-scène' looks like."

White readily admitted that it is actually a filmmaker, the Academy Award-nominated Noah Baumbach, who has a career he'd like to emulate.

"I am a writer, first and foremost," he said. "I could write for the next hundred years and not have it match the writing of Baumbach."

Which isn't to say White isn't willing to give it the old college try, literally. In large part, that's because the film industry has changed so much.

"Years ago, the only way to release a movie would be through a movie studio," he said. "Nowadays, there are other avenues, like film festivals or online sites like Amazon or Netflix, that need product."