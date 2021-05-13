WATCH NOW: Woodbury County approves $14.8M bid for prefab cells for new jail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county board of supervisors has been exploring options such as selling the county farm and devoting proceeds from its share of COVID relief funds to the jail to cover the higher than expected costs.

Woodbury County is expected to receive $20 million from the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden, with the funds disbursed in two $10 million payments.

Bids for the new law enforcement center itself are due May 20.

Construction will begin once a bid is accepted and the LEC Authority completes its due diligence -- reviewing insurance and bonding -- and after the dirt work is completed. Wieck said he expects the site preparation will begin within days.

"That has to happen before we can actually start the construction," Wieck said. "And so, I'm thinking probably, realistically, we're probably looking at about August, first part of August" when construction will begin.

The existing 34-year-old jail, across the street from the Woodbury County Courthouse, had drawn the ire of local law enforcement officials primarily due to mechanical deficiencies in its heating and air conditioning systems. Should a critical system fail, inmates may have to be transported to a different facility elsewhere.