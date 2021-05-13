WATCH NOW: Woodbury County approves $14.8M bid for prefab cells for new jail

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority on Thursday accepted a bid of nearly $14.8 million prefabricated metal cells for the county's new jail.
Noblesville, Indiana-based Pauly Jail Building Company, Inc. submitted the sole bid of $14.789 million. The cells will come with all fixtures and furnishings -- bunks, toilets and so forth -- built in.
The prefabricated cells are expected to be delivered in 40 weeks, or sometime in February.
The price of the cells would originally have been estimated at around $13.6 million, but that a disruption in supply chains due to the pandemic sent prices for materials skyrocketing.
County officials said earlier this year that the materials price-hike would drive the final cost of the project several million dollars higher than the $50.3 million that authorized by county voters in March 2020.
LEC Authority Chairman Ron Wieck on Thursday said the sharp rise in the price of lumber, steel and other materials has not improved as the year has progressed.
Even though the price of the prefab cells was driven somewhat higher by the pandemic, Wieck says the Authority is getting a better deal from Pauly than if they would have had to try and go out and purchase the materials themselves and start from scratch.
The county board of supervisors has been exploring options such as selling the county farm and devoting proceeds from its share of COVID relief funds to the jail to cover the higher than expected costs.
Woodbury County is expected to receive $20 million from the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden, with the funds disbursed in two $10 million payments.
Bids for the new law enforcement center itself are due May 20.
Construction will begin once a bid is accepted and the LEC Authority completes its due diligence -- reviewing insurance and bonding -- and after the dirt work is completed. Wieck said he expects the site preparation will begin within days.
"That has to happen before we can actually start the construction," Wieck said. "And so, I'm thinking probably, realistically, we're probably looking at about August, first part of August" when construction will begin.
The existing 34-year-old jail, across the street from the Woodbury County Courthouse, had drawn the ire of local law enforcement officials primarily due to mechanical deficiencies in its heating and air conditioning systems. Should a critical system fail, inmates may have to be transported to a different facility elsewhere.
The new jail, which will be built on the outskirts of Sioux City at 3701 28th St., will house up to 448 inmates, almost double the current capacity. The sheriff's office and some courtrooms also will be housed in the new facility.