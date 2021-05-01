WATCH NOW: Worst-case scenario training conducted Saturday at the Sioux Gateway Airport

"So as we roll up on the scene, we're thinking about the fire control, we want to control the pool of fuel that might be burning, if we've broken open fuel tanks on the aircraft, we want to extinguish that pool of fire. If the fuselage is still somewhat intact, we want to prevent the fire from burning through the fuselage and getting inside to the passengers and crew inside the aircraft. So, that initial extinguishment is very critical, and then we are transitioning into the rescue phase and extrication, getting the passengers out of the aircraft," he added.