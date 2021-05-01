WATCH NOW: Worst-case scenario training conducted Saturday at the Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY -- For those who saw smoke billowing from the Sioux Gateway Airport on Saturday morning, no cause for alarm: the airport was conducting FAA-mandated emergency training.
Members with multiple area emergency response agencies, including fire crews from Sioux City, the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Sergeant Bluff, Salix, Bronson and Lawton, as well as helicopter crews and airport staff, were on hand Saturday at the airport for the full-scale simulation of a mass-casualty airplane crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires training exercises like this to be held every three years, to prove the ability of the airport and local emergency responders to handle such a catastrophe.
Numerous actors, mostly children and teenagers, wore makeup to simulate horrific burns and bruises suffered in the mock-airplane crash, and laid on the ground screaming and crying. A few of them were hauled away, heavily bandaged and on gurneys, to medivac helicopters that whisked them to the hospital.
Two city buses were used to represent a surviving length of airplane fuselage, and junked cars were hauled in to represent wreckage and debris from the crash. Smoke bombs produced a haze of smoke as firetrucks descended and doused water on the scene.
Airport manager Roger Nakata described the scenario as a Boeing 737 that hit a "microburst" -- a downdraft of air that forced the plane downwards and caused it to crash as it attempted to land on the runway. Debris, airplane seats and injured passengers were scattered hither and yon.
Microbursts are a real-life meteorological phenomenon, and they represent a serious peril to aircraft, particularly on landing or takeoff.
"That's common in tornado-country airports," Nakata said of microbursts.
Nakata said the response time was impressive -- firetrucks had arrived on the runway within two minutes of the "crash."
"It's really quick," he said.
Mike Albrecht, the 185th fire chief, said having the kids play crash victims was a helpful tool for training, because an injured human is more difficult to move than a lifeless training dummy. The number of victims in a plane crash can be staggering.
A lot of work goes into such an elaborate, grim production -- Albrecht said planning started six months to a year in advance.
Responding to a plane crash can be a challenging, complicated ordeal for fire and ambulance crews -- those who rushed to the aid of Flight 232 passengers learned this firsthand almost 32 years ago.
"It starts from the time the call is announced inside our fire station, and the other departments in the area, we're thinking about, initially, our response route, we're thinking about our approach to the aircraft, the type of impact, crash or emergency that led up to the emergency, all of those give us clues as to what we face when we arrive on scene," Albrecht said.
"So as we roll up on the scene, we're thinking about the fire control, we want to control the pool of fuel that might be burning, if we've broken open fuel tanks on the aircraft, we want to extinguish that pool of fire. If the fuselage is still somewhat intact, we want to prevent the fire from burning through the fuselage and getting inside to the passengers and crew inside the aircraft. So, that initial extinguishment is very critical, and then we are transitioning into the rescue phase and extrication, getting the passengers out of the aircraft," he added.