WATCH NOW: WWII vet takes flight in vintage airplane

"I talked with him and his daughter and son, and they said do it, sign him on," Roeber said.

Swagerty's daughter, Betty Wood, of Mapleton, Iowa, said her father initially agreed to it, but became a little hesitant.

"I kind of twisted his arm about it. I thought it was absolutely awesome, an honor," said Wood, who accompanied her father Wednesday.

By the time he arrived at the airport, Swagerty was all in, about what you'd expect from someone who enlisted in the Army at age 18. Swagerty was a member of the 35th Division and landed in France in June 1944.

"I missed D-Day by about a week, which is probably a good thing," Swagerty said.

He may have missed the invasion, but saw his share of combat once on the European mainland. He fought across France and at the Battle of the Bulge, the major German counter attack in Belgium, in December 1944 and January 1945.

"That was cold," he said.

From there, he entered Germany, advancing to the Elbe River by war's end.

After his discharge, he returned to Wakefield, where he worked as a welder, farmer and truck driver.