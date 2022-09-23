 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main break shutters Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools

Sergeant Bluff-Luton logo

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Schools canceled classes Friday after a water main break.

Superintendent Chad Janzen wrote in a social media post that the water main break required shutting off the water at entire buildings. 

According to the district's website, Little Steps Daycare and Gateway to College are also closed. Staff are being allowed to work from home. 

