Water main break shutters Sergeant Bluff-Luton schools

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Schools canceled classes Friday after a water main break.
Superintendent Chad Janzen wrote in a social media post that the water main break required shutting off the water at entire buildings.
According to the district's website, Little Steps Daycare and Gateway to College are also closed. Staff are being allowed to work from home.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.