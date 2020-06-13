Water parks, pools open as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Parks and recreation director Matt Salvatore said after Reynolds' Wednesday announcement that the city is looking into whether the pools could open yet this summer, but, for now, the plan remains to keep them closed.

"We're seeing what it would take. The hard part is the social distancing," Salvatore said.

Sioux City pools will remain open for swimming lessons and lap swimming, as allowed under previous state directives.

Lap swimming and swimming lessons were available in Sioux Center, too, at the All Seasons Center's indoor pool in recent weeks. At the same time, staff members were developing policies in accordance with state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in preparation for the opening day they all hoped would come.

"We've been planning for this for a number of weeks ahead of time," Ruter said.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the coronavirus, which is spread by person-to-person contact, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, can be spread through water.