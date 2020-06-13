Water parks, pools open as COVID-19 restrictions eased

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dave Ruter knew the Siouxnami Waterpark staff was in for a big opening day.
Within minutes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday lifted COVID-19 restrictions on the state's swimming pools and water parks, the Sioux Center water park announced it would open Friday.
And since that announcement, callers had flooded the phone lines at the All Seasons Center, which operates the water park, to buy memberships. Facility manager Dave Ruter said 45 were sold in a couple hours on Friday morning alone.
"People are just streaming in," Ruter said prior to the park's opening.
And once they could actually dip their toes in the pool again, the stream continued.
A line began forming by 11:30 a.m. for the noon opening for members. Nonmembers were able to enter at 1 p.m.
"It's not packed, but it's nice," Ruter said of the opening-day crowd. "There's a lot of people, but they're spread out."
Friday's opening of the state's swimming pools was the latest step in Iowa's easing of restrictions on businesses and other services that were shut down in March to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Some cities and towns have opted to keep their pools closed this summer. Those that chose to open are following a host of state and federal health guidelines. Social distancing will be encouraged, and lifeguards are trained to disinfect pool equipment, furniture and other high-traffic areas.
"I think everyone has a positive attitude. We have these policies in place to help everyone feel safe when using our facility," said Tanya Vande Griend, an All Seasons Center office assistant.
Operators of King's Pointe Waterpark Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa, said the indoor/outdoor water park will not open at this time because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Buena Vista County, where the park is located.
"We're currently monitoring what's going on in our community with COVID-19," said Mark Clossey, general manager of the Awaysis resort, which includes the water park.
The park's outdoor pool has been open only for lap swimming. Clossey said he hoped to decide next week on tentative plans to open King's Pointe yet this summer.
"I just think we've got to go day to day, and as things get better we'll plot the course," Clossey said.
Sioux City's Parks and Recreation Department on May 20 announced its three swimming pools would not open for regular operations this year.
Parks and recreation director Matt Salvatore said after Reynolds' Wednesday announcement that the city is looking into whether the pools could open yet this summer, but, for now, the plan remains to keep them closed.
"We're seeing what it would take. The hard part is the social distancing," Salvatore said.
Sioux City pools will remain open for swimming lessons and lap swimming, as allowed under previous state directives.
Lap swimming and swimming lessons were available in Sioux Center, too, at the All Seasons Center's indoor pool in recent weeks. At the same time, staff members were developing policies in accordance with state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in preparation for the opening day they all hoped would come.
"We've been planning for this for a number of weeks ahead of time," Ruter said.
According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the coronavirus, which is spread by person-to-person contact, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, can be spread through water.
Siouxnami staff will disinfect life jackets, inner tubes and deck chairs at the end of each day, and park visitors can ask for items to be disinfected before they use them. Door handles, hand rails and other high-touch areas will be disinfected hourly. Hand sanitizer will be available at several locations, and concession workers will wear masks and gloves.
Ruter said all chairs have been spaced 6 feet apart in groups of two or three, and marks have been placed to keep swimmers the proper distance apart while waiting to use slides and other water features.
"We're going to do everything possible to socially distance any way we can," he said.
Since its opening last July, Siouxnami averaged 792 visitors a day. At 2:30 p.m. Friday, Ruter estimated the crowd at 500-600. He was happy to welcome them all back.
"I'm looking forward to seeing people again enjoying our facility," he said.
