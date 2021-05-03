 Skip to main content
Water shutdown announced for valve repair at 11th and Douglas streets
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Utilities Division will be performing a valve repair at 11th and Douglas streets beginning Thursday.

Repair activities will take place on Douglas Street from 10th to 18th streets.

The water shutdown will take approximately eight hours between 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The city is working with a contractor to expedite the repair.

