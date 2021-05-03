Water shutdown announced for valve repair at 11th and Douglas streets

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Utilities Division will be performing a valve repair at 11th and Douglas streets beginning Thursday.
Repair activities will take place on Douglas Street from 10th to 18th streets.
The water shutdown will take approximately eight hours between 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
The city is working with a contractor to expedite the repair.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
