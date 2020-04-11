You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wayne County reports COVID-19 case; Neb. DHHS withdraws info on Cedar County case
View Comments
alert

Wayne County reports COVID-19 case; Neb. DHHS withdraws info on Cedar County case

Nebraska April 11 map

Wayne County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported a first case of the novel coronavirus in Wayne County, while also apparently withdrawing information on a case reported in Cedar County. 

One individual in Wayne County has tested positive for the virus, according to the DHHS, while 10 others in the county have tested negative. 

A DHHS website on Friday night reported a case in Cedar County, which was taken off the site as of Saturday. Little is known about that non-case, though on Friday night, around the time the Cedar County case was reported, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department posted an item on social media indicating there were in fact no cases in the department's jurisdiction. 

Statewide, Nebraska has a total of 700 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday; 17 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News