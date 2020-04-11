Wayne County reports COVID-19 case; Neb. DHHS withdraws info on Cedar County case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported a first case of the novel coronavirus in Wayne County, while also apparently withdrawing information on a case reported in Cedar County.

One individual in Wayne County has tested positive for the virus, according to the DHHS, while 10 others in the county have tested negative.

A DHHS website on Friday night reported a case in Cedar County, which was taken off the site as of Saturday. Little is known about that non-case, though on Friday night, around the time the Cedar County case was reported, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department posted an item on social media indicating there were in fact no cases in the department's jurisdiction.

Statewide, Nebraska has a total of 700 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday; 17 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state.

