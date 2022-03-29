Wayne hosting Nebraska Science Festival events in April

WAYNE, NEB. -- All throughout the month of April, the statewide Nebraska Science Festival will be running events meant to get people more interested in science.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Science Festival, some of the scheduled events include: stops at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College, a Public Science Expo at the Durham Museum in Omaha and a "Virtual Science Café" through the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

For more information, the release recommends people visit "nescifest.com" and then click "Schedule."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

