Wayne, Neb. grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Wayne, Neb. grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

WAYNE, Neb. -- A grocery store employee in Wayne has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

According to a statement posted to Facebook by the Pac N Save grocery store in Wayne, the employee's infection happened in another community. It is not clear what the nature of the individual's position is. 

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which is based in Wayne, has recorded a total of four positive cases between Wayne, Dixon, Thurston and Cedar counties. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services lists one case in Wayne County. 

"The employee was using good social distancing precautions, was wearing a face mask to protect others and has not worked since symptoms started," the grocery store wrote in its post. "Based on CDC guidance, NNPHD has determined that exposure from the positive employee to the community is low risk." 

The individual's close contacts have been informed and asked to isolate themselves. 

 

