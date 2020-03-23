Wayne Newton concert at Grand Falls Casino postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

LARCHWOOD, Iowa — A Wayne Newton concert scheduled for May 9 at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort has been postponed until Sept. 25 at 8 p.m., according to a statement released Monday.

"Out of the utmost concern for the safety of our guests and staff, we feel this decision is in everyone's best interest during this time," the statement read.

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort temporarily closed March 17, after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an order forbidding gatherings larger than 10 people for at least two weeks. The restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos end March 31 unless changed.

According to the statement, current Wayne Newton concert tickets may be used to gain admittance to the rescheduled show. Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled performance can obtain a refund by mailing their tickets along with their receipt of purchase to the following address for a refund: Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, Attn: Marketing, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa, 51241.

Online purchasers who have not picked up their will call tickets may email their name and order confirmation number to gfviphosts@grandfallsresort.com.

Guests who purchased hotel packages will be refunded by the hotel.

For more information, call (777) 777-7777.

