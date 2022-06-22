Wayne State announces $26.5 million athletic, recreation facility upgrades

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College has announced plans for a $26.5 million athletic and recreation facility upgrade.

The project, set to begin in the spring of next year with a tentative completion date in the fall of 2025, includes an air-supported, domed indoor sporting facility and major renovations to the college's Recreation Center, Rice Auditorium and the Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex, according to a press release from Wayne State.

Construction will take place in three phases, beginning with the indoor air-dome facility, which will be connected to the college's Recreation Center. Inside the air-dome -- the centerpiece of the project -- will be an indoor, multi-function practice, competition and recreational space with artificial turf and an indoor 300-meter synthetic track surface.

The air-dome structure will also create enhanced indoor throws and jump areas and new men’s and women’s track and field locker rooms and office space. In addition to providing practice and competition space for varsity programs, club sports and intramural activities, the facility will provide opportunities for regional service through competitions, youth camps and sports leagues.

Enrollment at Wayne State has grown 20 percent in the past three years, according to the press release, with 200 percent growth in club sports, 25 percent growth in intramural sports participation and two varsity athletic programs being added. The expansion of sports at Wayne State necessitated the facilities upgrade, the college said.

The Recreation Center and Alley Expansion will featuring a larger student weight room and an auxiliary weight room for intercollegiate athletics, club sports and academics. The renovated Recreation Center will have increased space for student fitness, including additional basketball/volleyball/recreational court space, cardio equipment, multi-use fitness spaces and overall improvement of pedestrian flow between facilities that includes patron access to Rice Auditorium.

Renovations at the Rice Auditorium will increase the size of the lobby to support ticketing and concessions for intercollegiate athletic programs and the creation of a practice court in the current Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex for women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, club sports and intramural activities.

The upgrades are intended to raise the recruiting and competitive profile of Wayne State’s NCAA Division II athletic programs while also boosting retention and improving the student-athlete experience, the college said.

The Wayne State Foundation is fundraising to supplement the college funds that will finance the projects.

