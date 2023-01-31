 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne State College to host event featuring founder of Ugandan nonprofit

Wayne State College

Wayne State College's Kanter Student Center is shown on the college's Wayne, Nebraska, campus Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

WAYNE, Neb. — At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Wayne State College is hosting an event with a Ugandan man who has dedicated his life to helping orphans in his home country. 

Mathias Mulumba, who founded the organization Father to the Fatherless with his wife, will give a free talk at the campus' Gardner Hall auditorium, "Tragedy to Triumph: Saving Uganda Orphans and Building Dreams."

According to the group, its mission is to "reach out to the street children, orphans, single mothers, and widows of the world through education, nutrition, boarding, and fostering." A release also notes that the Mulumba family is raising funds, purchasing land and overseeing construction plans in Uganda. 

The event is being promoted by the Wayne State chapter of Delta Sigma Pi, a co-ed professional business organization.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

