Wayne State College's Fred G. Dale Planetarium launches fall shows Friday evening

WAYNE, Neb. — Planetarium season is back in full swing at Wayne State College.

At 7 p.m., on Friday night, the Fred G. Dale Planetarium is kicking off its season with the show "STARS" which is billed as a "journey to the farthest reaches of our galaxy." Then, at 8 p.m., there will be a show called "Laser Fun" meant for folks of all ages.

Then, Saturday afternoon, two more shows are set to launch including one involving lasers and the Beatles.

Per a press release from Wayne State, additional shows include "a discussion of the current night sky and hot astronomy topics like the Webb Space Telescope and the Artemis Project."

The suggested donation for planetarium events is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Doors open 20 minutes before shows which last about 45 minutes.

To get to the planetarium, people need to go to the lowest level of the Carhart Science Building.