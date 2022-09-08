 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wayne State College's Fred G. Dale Planetarium launches fall shows Friday evening

  • 0

WAYNE, Neb. — Planetarium season is back in full swing at Wayne State College.

At 7 p.m., on Friday night, the Fred G. Dale Planetarium is kicking off its season with the show "STARS" which is billed as a "journey to the farthest reaches of our galaxy." Then, at 8 p.m., there will be a show called "Laser Fun" meant for folks of all ages.

Then, Saturday afternoon, two more shows are set to launch including one involving lasers and the Beatles.

Per a press release from Wayne State, additional shows include "a discussion of the current night sky and hot astronomy topics like the Webb Space Telescope and the Artemis Project."

The suggested donation for planetarium events is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Doors open 20 minutes before shows which last about 45 minutes.

To get to the planetarium, people need to go to the lowest level of the Carhart Science Building.

People are also reading…

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaked Oath Keepers database: Hundreds of police, politicians and military are members

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News