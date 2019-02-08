WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College and the Wayne Police Department have launched investigations into an allegation that a student placed a camera in a shower at a residence hall at the college.
Jay Collier, the director of college relations with Wayne State, said a Title IX investigation into the shower camera incident was launched "the instant it was reported" Jan. 26 at Bowen Hall, a residence hall on campus.
"When things like this are reported, there are procedures and policies that kick into gear immediately," he said.
The student accused of placing the shower camera remains enrolled in classes, Collier said, though the student has been barred from Bowen Hall. The college is not identifying the accused student at present.
Collier said he has fielded numerous calls from media outlets and concerned parents since the shower camera was first reported. He also said various rumors and untruths have been spreading about the incident.
"One of the things that's swirling around out there is that the college isn't doing anything about this -- nothing could be further from the truth," Collier said. He went on to describe all the actions the college takes to prevent incidents like this, including "prevention education" for students, staffers at residence halls and secured entrances.
Still, he admitted the college "can't control all of" the things students do in residence halls.
The Title IX and Wayne Police investigations are ongoing. Title IX is a federal policy barring gender discrimination in education and mandating certain procedures when incidents like this are reported.
It's too early to say whether corrective actions will be taken, or what that may entail.
"There's a range of appropriate sanctions," Collier said, including possible expulsion from the school. He did not know how soon the investigations might come to a conclusion.