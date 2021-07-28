 Skip to main content
We want to hear your memories of 9/11
FROM THE EDITOR

9/11 museum

The National September 11 Memorial Museum has artifacts from the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attack as well as inspirational messages designed to heal. Located on the site of the World Trade Towers, it tells the stories of thousands.

 Bruce Miller

Where were you Sept. 11, 2001?

I was teaching a class at Briar Cliff University when a student rushed into the room and said, “Turn on the TV. Something’s happening in New York.”

It was like a scene out of a disaster movie and I don’t think we’ve been quite the same since.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic event, we want to hear from you – what you were doing that day, how it affected your life and how you may have changed in the past two decades.

Send us your memories – 250 words or less – and we’ll include them in a special section which will run in the Sioux City Journal around the time of the anniversary.

Send them to me at bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com by Aug. 13.

Since that fateful day, I’ve had a chance to visit the memorial and museum in New York, I’ve met survivors and I’ve remembered to include stories in the newswriting class I still teach.

Sept. 11, 2001 changed us in ways we couldn’t imagine. Now, as we look back, maybe we can learn something from the way we came together, responded and processed the news.

Again, send me your thoughts. We want to hear from you.

Sioux City Journal editor Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
