Wearable art sculptor brings Bible-inspired artworks to Dordt University

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Stephanie Lael Barrick's mother taught her how to sew when she was 7.

At age 8, Barrick, who grew up in suburban Virginia, made her first full outfit -- a trendy pink-printed, cotton sizzler suit.

Although Barrick would sew from time to time, she focused her energies on handmade paper and metal sculpture.

It wasn't until the 2000s, when Barrick was teaching high school art in Hockessin, Delaware, that she discovered wearable art, while surfing the internet. Barrick stumbled upon WOW (World of WearableArt), an international design competition in New Zealand. It was the most creative thing she had ever seen.

"It just totally ignited me," Barrick said with a chuckle, as she sat among her scripture-inspired wearable artworks, which are on display in Dordt University's Campus Center Art Gallery through Dec. 14. "I was already doing sculpture, but this is sculpture as the dimension of now it has to fit on a body."

Barrick taught a wearable art class at Wilmington Christian School for a couple years, before she stopped teaching to make wearable art full time.

"The ideas I had were not high school-level," said Barrick, who works out of an art studio in her basement in Newark, Delaware. "I just kept going with it. And, it just grew and grew and grew."

Barrick's exhibit, "Suitable Truth," features 11 creations made from a variety of materials, including paper, fabric, wire, wool, felt and silk fiber. Some of her artworks are based on a particular scripture, passage or verse, while others are rooted in a broad concept from the Bible.

"I use mixed media, including actual Bible pages, to flesh out this concept into physical form," she said.

The sewing Barrick does for her wearable art is quite different than the sewing she was previously accustomed to.

"A lot of what I sew is not fabric. I might be sewing metal mesh. I might be sewing through paper, or several layers of different materials," she explained. "It's not the same as making a fabric garment."

As an artist, Barrick loves experimenting with new materials, as well as known materials in a new way. She's also constantly taking in new processes.

"This body of work is all inspired from scripture. As I study the Bible, as I listen to sermons, as I sit in a Sunday school class, I'm hearing scripture constantly. As a creative person, I'm always thinking how I would express that concept," she said. "I am constantly feeding the content side; and I am constantly feeding the technical material side. It's really about finding what material and what form using what process fits a particular concept. The coming together of the two sides is where the magic happens."

In "Steeped in Scripture," a dress made of tea bags, Barrick illustrates the idea that people should be soaking up the Bible -- making it a part of their lives and living it out. She saved tea bags for four years and two months in order to make the dress, which also features red accents and Bible pages in the pleats.

"I actually saved tea bags. I drank all that tea. I dried them out," she said. "I used red letter edition Bibles for the pages that I used. I intentionally chose the pages that had a lot of red in them, because visually I wanted that to show. The bodice part has a mesh fabric over leaves that are actually Bible pages. That's like the tea strainer."

While on campus, Barrick collaborated with Dordt's art and digital media students. During a video shoot to showcase Barrick's work, student models donned her sculptures in various locations around campus.

"They really wanted to wear them. That's exciting, because it really does come to life when it's on someone," she said. "But, it's not comfortable. You can't sit down in hardly any of them. It's not fashion design. It's not comfortable. It's not practical. But, interesting. Yes, it is."

"Knowing Evil" represents the tree of the knowledge of good and evil in the Garden of Eden. The branches jut out from the wearer's shoulders into the air. Open the coat to find part of the serpent, the tail of which makes up the head piece, along with two apples.

"Now, you see the head of the snake and you realize this is the tail of the snake. It's gotten in (Eve's) head. It's got her," said Barrick, who said she enjoyed the engineering aspect of making the piece. "I almost always have wire. There's wire in here. There's wire in here. It's like in everything."

In recent years, Barrick has noticed her mother's influence in her art, as well as her father's. Her father was a welder.

"Some people go to duct tape. My first thought is wire is the answer to whatever problem is at hand. I never actually made that connection to my dad until the last few years. I just love metal," she said.

Barrick said she hopes her wearable art encourages others to delve into the scriptures. She said her art offers "truth, beauty and goodness," the classical virtues, to everyone. She also wants to inspire others to use their God-given talents.

"I also want to encourage people to do whatever their thing is. Just go for it! If art is your thing, do it well and do it fully. Fulfill your purpose, whatever your gifting is, go do it," she said. "Because that's what feeds everything else. That's what makes you feel alive. That's what makes you feel like you are fulfilling the purpose for which you were created."