Weather delays Stub Gray Shooting Range reopening
Gun range 2

The Stub Gray Shooting Range near Correctionville, Iowa, is shown in a 2015 Journal file photo. The range, located in Little Sioux Park, will reopen, weather permitting, on March 15.

 Mike Bell

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Weather conditions have delayed the reopening of the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville.

The range is expected to open for the season at 9 a.m. March 15, weather permitting. The opening was delayed from March 1.

The range is usually open daily March 1-Dec. 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting. It is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Dy.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 individual or family annual permits can be purchased online through the Woodbury County Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org.

