Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
