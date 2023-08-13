Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.