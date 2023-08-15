The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
