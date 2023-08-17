The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
