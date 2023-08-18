Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly c…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expec…