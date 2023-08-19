The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.