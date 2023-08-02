The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
