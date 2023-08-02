The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.