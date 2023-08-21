Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 115. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.