Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
More record-breaking heat possible for the start of the week.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Today has the makings of a per…