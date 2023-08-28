Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of a per…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…