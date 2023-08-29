The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
