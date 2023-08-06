Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's li…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …