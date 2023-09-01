Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cornhuskers kick off their game against Minnesota on Thursday evening. Weather looks good in Minneapolis, but a little breezy. Meteorologi…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…