Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
