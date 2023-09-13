Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…